Not Today Satan! Man Urinates On Woman’s Face On NYC Subway

People have officially lost their minds.

The New York Daily News reported that for reasons unbeknownst us, this week a man decided to urinate on a woman riding the J train in Queens, New York.

According to police, the victim said that she was sitting in the middle car on a Brooklyn-bound train around 1:50 a.m listening to music with her eyes closed. Then all of a sudden, she felt something wet hit her face.

When she opened her eyes, she saw a stranger relieving himself on her.

The perpetrator never apologized and ran off the train when it stopped at the Cypress Hills station, says the NY Daily News.

The woman, whose race was not identified, reported the incident to the police telling them that the man who urinated on her was Black and about 5-feet-3.

If the suspect is found, he could be charged with public lewdness.

