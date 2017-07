The family of Joycelyn Savage, the alleged R. Kelly victim, held a press conference pleading to the media and R. Kelly to let their daughter go about her way. Joycelyn Savage says she’s totally okay & happy, but her family believes she is being brainwashed. Check out the video below..

READ MORE: R. Kelly’s Alleged Captive Speaks Out: “Im No Hostage”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: