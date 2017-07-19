‘Star Wars’ Star John Boyega Slams ‘Game of Thrones’ For Its Lack Of Black Actors

needs some melanin in your next epic fantasy franchise. He made this very clear in an interview with GQ magazine when he called out Game of Thrones for its lack of Black people.

“There are no Black people in Game of Thrones,” he said. “You don’t see one Black person in Lord of the Rings. I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen.”

The article pointed out that there are actually three Black people in the HBO show, but none of the leading cast is Black. The acclaimed Lord of the Rings movie trilogy definitely boasted zero Black people.

Boyega continued, “You see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day. Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers.”

The South London actor is sure to do just that as he reprises his role of Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Star Wars franchise has a so-so rating when it comes to Black faces. Folks like Billy Dee Williams and Samuel L. Jackson brought a layer of cool to the galaxies far, far away, but none had such a central role as Finn.

You can catch Boyega in The Last Jedi when it comes out December 15 and you can read more of what he has to say in GQ, here.

