[Exclusive] Jeremiah Hicks Talks About “A Worship Heart” In Voices

In our very first episode of Voices for PraiseDC.com, the DMV’s own Jeremiah Hicks tells us what verse on his new album “A Worship Heart” means the most to him and why. The Worship leader and singer has backed up some of Gospel’s biggest and brightest stars and now he is set to go out on his own and spread the word of God through song.

Learn more about Hicks’ new album “A Worship Heart” above and stream/purchase his new album on iTunes, Amazon Music and other retailers.

