Drake Honors retired Houston Strippers

We all know Drake is no stranger to the Houston Strip Clubs. Over the weekend as part of Houston Apperication Week, Drake decided to show some love to some of the best to ever do it in H-Town. Retiried Jerseys for Lira Galore, Miracle Watts, and Maliah Michel. Check it out.

