[Photos] Jennifer Lopez In A See-Through Dress for Her Birthday

DJ Freeez
Happy Birthday, Jenny From The Block

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look great together, while J-Lo will always look great no matter what!

Lopez’s actual birthday is today (July 24th), while A-Rod’s is just a few days later on July 27th. The two decided to combine their celebrations into one incredible night that included dancing, lots of laughs and a giant cake that Lopez seems quite impressed with. The couple took to Instagram to drop some bombs for us. Check out some pictures from their unforgettable night below. Happy birthdays to the Leo-duo!

❤️ #Repost @arod ・・・ Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305

Stepping into my birthday week like… #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs

Feeling it… #itsmybirthday #birthdaypic

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US

Ummmm cake anyone… 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂

