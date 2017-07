[Photos] Jennifer Lopez In A See-Through Dress for Her Birthday

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look great together, while J-Lo will always look great no matter what!

Lopez’s actual birthday is today (July 24th), while A-Rod’s is just a few days later on July 27th. The two decided to combine their celebrations into one incredible night that included dancing, lots of laughs and a giant cake that Lopez seems quite impressed with. The couple took to Instagram to drop some bombs for us. Check out some pictures from their unforgettable night below. Happy birthdays to the Leo-duo!

Celebrating our lives… Happy birthday 🎈 #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl #birthdayboy #birthdaybash #birthdayweek A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

❤️ #Repost @arod ・・・ Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

Stepping into my birthday week like… #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Feeling it… #itsmybirthday #birthdaypic A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Ummmm cake anyone… 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Article by Matt F of Hot New Hip-Hop