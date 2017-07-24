[Photos] Jennifer Lopez In A See-Through Dress for Her Birthday

Happy Birthday, Jenny From The Block
Lopez’s actual birthday is today (July 24th), while A-Rod’s is just a few days later on July 27th. The two decided to combine their celebrations into one incredible night that included dancing, lots of laughs and a giant cake that Lopez seems quite impressed with. The couple took to Instagram to drop some bombs for us. Check out some pictures from their unforgettable night below. Happy birthdays to the Leo-duo!
Article by Matt F of Hot New Hip-Hop
