This Is How Much Money Jay-Z Could Lose For Snubbing Spotify

A new report claims Jay-Z has no intention of making his latest album available to Spotify users — and the move will allegedly costed the rapper big.reports that by denying Spotify access to 4:44, Jay is potentially passing on $1 million per week. But what’s 1M to Hov?

“Jay-Z is likely foregoing weekly payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars — potentially close to $1 million a week — from Spotify, as a result of his decision to release 4:44 nearly everywhere online but through the world’s biggest streaming outlet, industry insiders tell Billboard. Their calculus is based on an analysis of likely payouts to other prominent artists in the initial weeks following an anticipated new album release. Industry sources approximated the cost of the Spotify snub based on the service’s share of the market and the average rate paid per song stream,” Billboard writes.

As far as why the business mogul is snubbing Spotify specifically, Billboard says “Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, isn’t talking about his reasons for the Spotify rebuff. But those familiar with the artist’s thinking said the move reflects Jay-Z’s grievance with Spotify over what he perceives as its role in devaluing music by giving free users the ability to play any album or artist catalog on shuffle.”

The good news is 4:44 is available on TIDAL, Apple Music and Amazon Music. If you haven’t heard his masterpiece just yet, go cop that!