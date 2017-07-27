Exclusive: N.O.R.E. And DJ EFN Talk New Season Of ‘Drink Champs’, REVOLT, 50 Cent & More

The Drink Champs 🏆 (📸: @drain) A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:19am PST

When it comes to drinking and having a good time, nobody does it better than hip hop legend N.O.R.E.

Add DJ EFN, some weed and dope interview questions and you get one of the most creative and popular podcast series of our day — Drink Champs. Noreaga and EFN have managed to turn the podcast from a fun idea to a late night hip hop series on REVOLT TV.

The Champs have partnered with REVOLT Chairman, P. Diddy, in a new long-term deal that promises brand-new episodes of the entertaining show over the next year. Diddy said in a statement, “The first season of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and EFN was so successful there was never a question we would bring them back for more. Now it’s official.”

We caught up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to chat about all things Drink Champs, and of course the rap icon and the legendary DJ held nothing back. When asked about the unexpected success of season one of the series, N.O.R.E. told us, “The thing that made it the most successful was that we weren’t trying to be successful. We were just trying to have fun. We wanted to bug out with our friends. That’s why our first guest was Fat Joe, our friend. We were just having fun and it just kept growing. We didn’t have to call people anymore. People would call us.”

DJ EFN added, “We’re not trying to be an interview show. We never were. We just wanted to have conversations with people from the perspective of people who care about the culture.”

As for their favorite guest from season one, both EFN and Noreaga unanimously agreed that 50 Cent was a pleasant surprise to have on the show. EFN revealed, “I always say 50’s my favorite because I didn’t expect it to be as fun or go as well as it did. We always think of 50 as having that wall up or being aggressive and he just came so ready for drink champs. And everybody told us he doesn’t even drink — he had like four or five shots.”

N.O.R.E. chimed in, “I would have to agree. My two favorites are 50 Cent and the unedited version of Puff Daddy. We gonna have to do the ‘Free The Unedited Version’ of the Puff interview.”

A few fun facts from Drink Champs — they decided to make alcohol apart of the show instead of weed because DJ EFN doesn’t smoke; Ice T was the only guest who came on the show and didn’t drink; and the name comes from a term that they’d use for friends who would still be up (and lit) after long nights and poker games.

Stars like LL Cool J, Bun B and Wyclef Jean are set to appear on the upcoming season of Drink Champs.

Check out the hilarious season two promo video above and catch all new episodes tonight on REVOLT at 10:00 p.m. EST.

