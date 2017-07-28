Meek Mill Explains The Photos On His Album Cover, Addresses “Beefs”, + Putting New Artists On {Boom Exclusive}

Meek Mill sat down with Boom 103.9 before his “Meek & Greet” with his fans in the Kicks USA Lounge. He talked about his album, why he choose the pictures he did for his album cover, putting on up-and-coming artists, he reacts to the “Miami” beef, and much more with DJ Caesar!

Instead of having you write for someone, let me put you on my album – Meek Mill

Watch the full interview with DJ Caesar & Meek Mill’s full sit down interview in the Kicks USA studio below!



If you attended the “Meek & Greet”, grab your pictures below!