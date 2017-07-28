Jamaican Father Of Slain New Jersey Girl Hopes To Attend Trial After U.S. Denied Visa For Funeral

A Jamaican man is hopeful that U.S. officials will reconsider his visa application so he can attend the trail of the man accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter.

The Huffington Post reports that Kenroy Smith missed his slain daughter’s funeral on Monday after the United Stated denied him entry.

92.7 WOBM News Flash Briefing: July 18 9am: New details in the death of 11-year old Abbiegail smith today as the… https://t.co/JCtVHMU20q pic.twitter.com/ATYKwXmvMr — WOBM (@wobm) July 18, 2017

On Wednesday, a prosecutor told the court that Andreas Erazo, 18, admitted to fatally stabbing Abbiegail Smith. He tied her body with a computer cord, wrapped it in a blanket and hid her partially clothed body on the roof of their Keansburg, New Jersey apartment complex, the Ashbury Park Press reported.

Detectives discovered Abbiegail’s body on July 13. The prosecutor charged Erazo with murder, and he’s being held without bail.

The Post reported that U.S. officials denied a visa to Smith because he was deported from the United States in 2001 after a drug possession arrest.

On July 20, Smith sent a video message to President Donald Trump, via Ashbury Park Press.

WATCH: AbbieGail Smith's father makes plea to President Trump pic.twitter.com/nlafKNyxiv — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) July 21, 2017

“I am asking you please, sir, if you could assist us by getting us to the United States of America to pay our last respect to Abbiegail Smith, who was gruesomely, brutally murdered. Please, sir, we are asking for your help.”

SOURCE: Huffington Post, Ashbury Park Press

