EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles Explains Viral Dentist Video, Lifetime Biopic, & Curfew!

Staff
Simone Biles with 97.9 The Box

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston


Simone Biles explains her viral dentist office video, dishes on her Lifetime biopic, curfews & more at the 2017 Dub Car Show!

Biles chops it up backstage with Keisha Nicole & Hardbody Kiotti about life in Houston and major moves after becoming an Olympic champion.

Watch the full video below:

Check out all 2017 Dub Car Show content HERE.

