Rappers Young Buck And Starlito Scuffle After A Basketball Game

Ain’t Young Buck On Probation?

This got a bit heated between rappers and Nashville natives Young Buck and Starlito after a Basketball game Sunday, July 30th. Things got out of hand when the G-Unit rapper put his hands around Starlito’s neck. Security broke up the fight and pepper spray was used.

Lito and Buck have worked together appeared on Young Buck’s 10 Pints mixtape called “Push Da Line.” Looks like this line has been crossed because soon after Lito hit the studio to record a diss track aimed at Buck entitled “You Should Be Proud.”

People get into fights after Basketball games everyday B but hopefully the two can mend fences and move on.

Related: Young Buck Is Going Back To Jail