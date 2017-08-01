News & Gossip
Did Angela Simmons Call Off Her Engagement?

Are Angela Simmons and Joseph Sutton on the brink of a break up? Rumor has it, they're allegedly calling it quits.

WEtv's Exclusive Premiere Of 'Growing Up Hip Hop': Season 3

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty


Angela Simmons wrote a cryptic social media message that left fans speculating around her engagement to Sutton Joseph.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star, who is typically private about her personal life, posted the status update last night.

Simmons and Sutton got engaged in April of last year, before announcing her pregnancy in May.

Angela has yet to confirm or deny the chatter. We wish the couple well.

