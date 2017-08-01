Did Angela Simmons Call Off Her Engagement?

wrote a cryptic social media message that left fans speculating around her engagement to Sutton Joseph.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star, who is typically private about her personal life, posted the status update last night.

BTS @people shoot ❤️. @thenessalee #VanessaAntonelli A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:47am PDT

Simmons and Sutton got engaged in April of last year, before announcing her pregnancy in May.

YES!! I couldn't be more excited. This is only something I could of only dreamed of. I'm over the moon and feeling so blessed to be able to share my life with the one I truly love. Everything happened in the most perfect way. 💍💍😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Apr 26, 2016 at 5:39am PDT

Angela has yet to confirm or deny the chatter. We wish the couple well.

