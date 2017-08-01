Did Angela Simmons Call Off Her Engagement?

Angela Simmons wrote a cryptic social media message that left fans speculating around her engagement to Sutton Joseph.
If you ever find yourself fake smiling .. walk away … life is too short for fake smiles . And hidden tears … it's so important to stay around people who keep you uplifted and happy . You have to get to a place where you stop placing the blame . We only get what we allow. If someone is loving you the wrong way … Guess what ? You allowed it . So what in you allowed someone to love you wrong ??? What could keep someone in a situation that just isn't right ?? The answer is not fully loving yourself the right way. When we love ourselves we take no crap from NOBODY ! Love yourself first ❗️
The Growing Up Hip Hop star, who is typically private about her personal life, posted the status update last night.
Simmons and Sutton got engaged in April of last year, before announcing her pregnancy in May.
Angela has yet to confirm or deny the chatter. We wish the couple well.
RELATED STORIES:
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton