Grandson Charged With Grandmother’s Murder As Search For Her Body Continues

Gregory Williams, 37, has been charged with the murder of his grandmother, Millicent Williams, whose body has yet to be found. Gregor was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft by taking a vehicle, at a local Kroger,

According to reports, police found blood and a sign of struggle inside Millicent Williams’ home.

Police continued to search for the 78-year-old victim, who has been missing for over a week at Decatur’s 33-acre Chapel Hill Park, before calling it off around 6pm. Police are reportedly unsure where to search next.

Members of Millicent’s church have also taken to the area to find her. “I missed church today just to come over here and to find her because I love her,” Joanie Morgan told a newscaster at 11Alive.

RELATED STORIES:

Man Sentenced To 40 Years After Stabbing Transgendered Woman 119 Times

Notorious 86-Year-Old International Jewel Thief Doris Payne Arrested Again

Also On 93.9 WKYS: