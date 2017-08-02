Affirmative Action Hasn’t Been That Great But It Still Helps

Justice Department going after universities that discriminate against white applicants. They feel like they’ve been discriminated against because of Affirmative Action laws. Russ finds it be crazy, especially when Affirmative Action was designed for minorities. Russ says that Affirmative Action hasn’t been that great for Black people but it has helped.
