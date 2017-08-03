Is R. Kelly Getting the Bill Cosby Treatment By His Team?

Following reports about R. Kelly ‘s After Party tour flopping,claims the R&B singer’s professional relationships have suffered, just like Bill Cosby.

Kelly has been in damage control mode after a Buzzfeed article accused the legend of holding several young women captive and brainwashing them into a sex cult. It looks like the allegations are sticking, as four of the singer’s After Party tour dates were canceled due to poor ticket sales and Kelly’s agent, Ron Kaplan at Monterey International’s Chicago office, is pissed.

Billboard writes, “When asked if he still represented R. Kelly, Kaplan told Billboard ‘no comment’ and referred Billboard to Kelly’s attorney Linda S. Mensch. Mensch in turn referred Billboard to R. Kelly’s publicist Trevian Kutti, who has not responded to request for comment.”

If you’ll recall, a nearly 30-year-old Kelly married the late Aaliyah when she was just 15, he has been sued for statutory rape time and time again.

Will R. Kelly ever pay for his crimes? Only time will tell.