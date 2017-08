The WNBA is Coming to #NBALive18

2K Sports recently announced the sountrack to the upcoming NBA 2k18, but EA Sports revealed the newest addition to their series and it’s revolutionizing further more sports video games. The video game company that brought you NHL, Madden NFL, and best seller-FIFA, is set to make history with WNBA players and teams featured in NBA Live 18. Available for Playstation’s and Xbox One’s on August 11th!

Put up a 'W' in #NBALive18! You can play as any of your favorite #WNBA players for the first time ever starting Aug. 11! #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/gO9lDaQpsX — WNBA (@WNBA) August 3, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: