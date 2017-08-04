Comic Where Only Black People Have Superpowers Is Headed To The Big Screen

More Black people with super powers are headed to the big screen thanks to a recent adaptation of a comic book. Black tells the story of a nation where only Black folks have powers. The protagonist of the story is Kareem Jenkins, a guy who survives a police shooting in Brooklyn. Kareem discovers that he has powers beyond what he imagined and he makes contact with other Black people who share similar gifts. Through his journey, it’s revealed that there’s an oppressive global conspiracy aimed at covering up the superheroes from the world.

The comic was created by Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith under Black Mask Studios. According to Deadline, it will be adapted into a movie by Studio 8 with their EVP Creative, Jon Silk, overseeing the development with Rishi Rajani.

The comic series references everything from the #BlackLivesMatter movement to mass incarceration. Osajyefo, who was once a digital editor for Marvel and DC Comics, is a co-producer on the film.

There’s no word yet on when the movie is slated to be released. However, it’s sure to cause waves, especially in the upcoming era of Black Panther and Black Lightening. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

