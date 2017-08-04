Parents Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Hire Lawyers To Get Their Daughter Back

The family who accusedof brainwashing their daughter into his alleged sex cult is fighting back. R. Kelly will now have to face a team of lawyers that the family hired to get their daughter back.

According to TMZ, Joycelyn Savage‘s parents hired attorneys Gerald A. Griggs and Leif Howard as a way to “seek the safe return” of their daughter. The Savages say they are worried about her safety and health. They also claim they haven’t seen Joycelyn for almost a year.

Griggs says the plan is to contact R. Kelly’s reps and work with them on getting Joycelyn back home. Joycelyn’s dad already compared R. Kelly’s relationship with his daughter and other young women to slavery, despite Joycelyn saying everything was fine. We’ll keep you updated as the story develops.

