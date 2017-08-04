Blac Chyna Wants To Be The Next Nicki Minaj

is making all the new moves — new bae , new life and new music career. Yep, you read that right: according to TMZ , Chyna is gearing up for her hip hop debut and record labels are already interested.

Sources say Chyna is in the studio pumping out a mix of rap, “poetry music,” and traditional singing. One of her inspirations? Onika herself. Miss Nicki Minaj is said to be Blac Chyna’s mentor. Their time together during the Yo Gotti “Rake It Up” music video shoot reportedly sparked a flame in Chyna. Now, the model and media personality is reportedly lined up for several meetings with record labels. Sources even say she already had a sit down with Capitol Records.

Don’t expect any diss tracks from Chyna (looking at you, Rob Kardashian). Reportedly, Chyna is all about herself and her own artistry.

Can we expect the next “Bodak Yellow” from her? We’ll definitely be watching!

