Black Twitter Comments On Malia Obama Lollapalooza Video

Former first daughter Malia Obama, who has lived under a microscope since childhood, is expected to join her family on vacation after a weekend of being in the spotlight.

Weeks before starting her freshman year at Harvard University, Malia attended the Lollapalooza music festival to let her hair down on Friday night, Complex reports.

TMZ released a video it obtained of Malia at the festival, which appears to show her rolling on the ground and rocking out.

Malia Obama Rocks Out, Dances Like Crazy at Lollapalooza https://t.co/hSHzSYjwgY — TMZ (@TMZ) August 5, 2017

Complex said Malia was getting “pretty wild” during a performance by the Rock group The Killers. These images of Malia raised eyebrows. Many were unkind to her on social media, with some questioning whether she was high. Others just found it amusing.

Bruh why Malia Obama at Lollapalooza on the ground looking like this 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/76Jlafbfo1 — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) August 5, 2017

Some folks defended the former first daughter.

Thank you for being the carefree black girl you only know how to be, Malia Obama. Live your life! #lollapalooza — Hattie Mae Pierce (@MartezRhyine) August 5, 2017

Obviously Malia Obama loves Lollapalooza let my girl live — malia. (@MaliaNellums) August 5, 2017

I dont understand villainizing Malia Obama for turning up at Lollapalooza. The people who are sober at music festivals are the real monsters — EverybodyHatesBdell (@Bdell1014) August 6, 2017

Bruh can we get Malia Obama some new friends ? — 3J🏚🦉 (@JakellDaGOAT) August 6, 2017

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama and his family returned to a familiar summer vacation spot, Martha’s Vineyard, on Friday, the Valley News reported. During his presidency, the Obamas spent seven summers at the Massachusetts resort island.

The former president, now a private citizen, was often under a microscope during his breaks from the White House. His political enemies trashed him for his golf outings and summer vacations.

One of his chief critics—who promised not to take long vacations as president—has surpassed the amount of time President Obama spent on golf courses and at higher government expense.

According to PolitiFact, President Donald Trump has already played golf 21 times at his various golf clubs compared to President Obama’s 12 golf outings at the same point in their presidencies. And as the Obamas arrived at Martha’s Vineyard, President Trump began an extended 17-day vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

According to MV Times, the Obama family is expected to vacation on Martha’s Vineyard through Aug. 27, which coincided with Malia’s move-in date at Harvard, where both of her parents graduated.

SOURCE: Complex, TMZ, Valley News, Associated Press, MV Times, PolitiFact

SEE ALSO:

Apparently Deranged Stalker Begs Malia Obama To Marry Him

Obamas Purchase $8.1 Million Mansion In District Of Columbia