Pretty Redz & Lola Teaches Strip Club Etiquette In “Rules” [Explict]

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
In our new series “Rules” guests will give you the do’s and don’t’s of whats happening in their field. In our very first episode we have two ladies that will help everyone who plans to have fun in a Gentlemen’s Club. Exotic Dancers Pretty Redz and Lola give us the rundown on the do’s and don’t’s of how to act in the strip club. Yes, there are rules to this ish and the duo is here to teach us “Strip Club Etiquette.” Learn something from this Radio One Original.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
*Viewer discretion is advised*
Related: The Life Of A Stadium Stripper
Related: So… Joseline Hernandez Had Strippers At Her Baby Shower
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
18 photos Launch gallery
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
1. Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!! Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I’m going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this shits a process! I’m coming for u khloé!Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. I’m worth it 🙌 Dress | @symone1oakSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Flips hairSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Serving per usual 😘Source:Instagram 4 of 18
5. 😛Source:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Oh, hey.Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Loungin’.Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. #MilfSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol.Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Fashun.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. 👀Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. 💯Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. ☀️☀️☀️Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Look down 💋Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. the basic workout attireSource:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow !Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17. 🙌#milfin | @blaquecrownSource:Instagram 17 of 18
18. Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️Source:Instagram 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours