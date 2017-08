RPMS Staff

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Marlon Wayans stops by the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about his new film Naked.

It’s about a man on the day of his wedding who has to repeat the same hour over and over again until he gives his wife the wedding she wants.

Wayans says,’ it’s a pretty sweet but romantic comedy.”

