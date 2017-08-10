An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper Beard, From All Of Us

The Lord hath smiled upon us in recent weeks with the holy spirit manifesting itself in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s beautiful salt and pepper beard.
The man has always been handsome, but this beard sitch has brought out a whole new level of sexy.
Take a look here:
Special request just came in from a very special and strong young boy. 12yr old Justin, from Lawton, Oklahoma. Don't quite know what to write here, other than I love ya lil' buddy and Im so grateful you're such an AWESOME fan. We're all sending you endless love and positive energy. Stay strong. Your big buddy, DJ. #HopeForJustin
Jus deliverin' a package of gratitude. 🙏🏾 @HBO has officially picked up #Ballers SEASON 4. And a big congrats to @IssaRae and the cast/crew of #Insecure! Thank you all out there for rockin' with us and diggin' our show. Luv and appreciate you and I'm grateful to the bone. #Ballers #Season4 #HBO #SevenBucksProds #LetsRoll 👊🏾
Just look at that marvel of muscles and good teeth. Take a minute to take it all in.
There is just something about a beautiful Black man with a beard. Never shave bae. Never shave.
