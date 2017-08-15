Evelyn Lozada Goes On Twitter Rant About Jackie Christie After ‘Basketball Wives’ Reunion

The beef between Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada exploded on the Basketball Wives reunion last night.The two BBW divas bumped heads as they attempted to hash out this season’s biggest story line, Evelyn donating to Jackie’s daughter Takari Lee’s GoFundMe.

After countless shouting matches and pointless arguments, nothing seemed to be solved by the end of the show, which led to Evelyn taking to Twitter to speak her peace.

#EvelynLozada just wanted to set the record straight about tonight's show 😤 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

We recently spoke to Jackie Christie about all parties involved. Watch a clip from the interview, below and catch the full sit-down on “Tea Talk” today at 3pm.

