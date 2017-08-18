EXCLUSIVE: Plies Drops Off “No Effort” Freestyle To The Morning Heat

Today on The Morning Heat, Plies surprised the squad with an exclusive freestyle to Tee Grizzley‘s No Effort called Pakistan!

No Effort has been one of Tee Grizzley’s biggest songs (outside of First Day Out, of course) and it’s no surprise that rappers are jumping on the beat. Plies talks about getting money, not feeling sorry for snitches, getting time in jail, and more.

We have the FIRST exclusive listen to Plies song, Pakistan. Check it out below.

WARNING! ⚠️ Profanity!!

