Sing-A-Long With RajiTheOne & J.R. Bang In “The What Podcast”

Singer/Songwriter RajiTheOne isn’t going anywhere. In fact the singer from Minneapolis by way of Chicago is not only making waves with his single “White Girl Voice,” he wants you to help him write his album! Well, we try to help him out with that plus learn more about RajiTheOne in the newest Radio One Original “The What Podcast” with host J.R. Bang.

Niykee Heaton’s Most Shameless Instagram Thirst Traps 31 photos Launch gallery Niykee Heaton’s Most Shameless Instagram Thirst Traps 1. cool 75. Source:Instagram 1 of 31 2. We needa do Bathtub Ustream pt. 2 real soon @laurenpisciotta Source:Instagram 2 of 31 3. Family beach day. 📷: @laurenpisciotta Source:Instagram 3 of 31 4. So good, had to do it twice. Source:Instagram 4 of 31 5. I’m planking on a million. Source:Instagram 5 of 31 6. Sayin’ baby be mine, as I’m slippin’ off my Levi’s. Source:Instagram 6 of 31 7. This bikini is entirely too small. It looks kinda hot in this photo but Lauren won’t stop laughing at me. She says it looks like I robbed a sexy child. Source:Instagram 7 of 31 8. Happy NYE from my hot tub soirée. Hoping to be asleep by 12. This year is going to be the most insane year of my life. So here’s to my last night of sleep! 🎉🍸 Source:Instagram 8 of 31 9. RP @laurenpisciotta. I was facetiming bae, & then had to go downstairs and sign for a package. Source:Instagram 9 of 31 10. lol too excited for hot tub time. #DoItLikeNiykee Source:Instagram 10 of 31 11. 10831874_308895639300016_1383045628_n Source:Instagram 11 of 31 12. When I’m lookin for bae. Source:Instagram 12 of 31 13. Source:Instagram 13 of 31 14. I’m ready for the late night pool party. Source:Instagram 14 of 31 15. Source:Instagram 15 of 31 16. night night LA Source:Instagram 16 of 31 17. In the building & I’m feelin’ myself. Source:Instagram 17 of 31 18. We tried to be Cheech & Chong, but LP wouldn’t wear suspenders and I look like I belong on Duck Dynasty. Happy fucking Halloween. Source:Instagram 18 of 31 19. Always naked, always eating. This is the motherfuckin’ money team. #TEAMHEATON @laurenpisciotta Source:Instagram 19 of 31 20. Source:Instagram 20 of 31 21. LP just checkin to make sure it’s real. #noiggy #molestyphotoshoots Source:Instagram 21 of 31 22. Bed head & body chains. Thanks boo @angiegillville 💕 #paymeingold Source:Instagram 22 of 31 23. RP @laurenpisciotta #TheWholeTeamGotBadIntentions Source:Instagram 23 of 31 24. To gym or not to gym. Source:Instagram 24 of 31 25. Think I like ya better in denim. Source:Instagram 25 of 31 26. 10623796_569396563182258_248950357_n Source:Instagram 26 of 31 27. Bad Intentions till the death of me. Source:Instagram 27 of 31 28. Bad bitches is the only thing that I like. Source:Instagram 28 of 31 29. There’s a tricycle. Source:Instagram 29 of 31 30. #BADINTENTIONS ON ITUNES NOW. PLEASE SUPPORT. LINK IN BIO. Source:Instagram 30 of 31 31. This is Miami. @ap_director Source:Instagram 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading Sing-A-Long With RajiTheOne & J.R. Bang In “The What Podcast” Niykee Heaton’s Most Shameless Instagram Thirst Traps