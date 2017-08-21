RajiTheOne With J.R. Bang

RajiTheOne With J.R. Bang

Photo by RajiTheOne With J.R. Bang

Radio One Originals
Home > Radio One Originals

Sing-A-Long With RajiTheOne & J.R. Bang In “The What Podcast”

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Singer/Songwriter RajiTheOne isn’t going anywhere. In fact the singer from Minneapolis by way of Chicago is not only making waves with his single “White Girl Voice,” he wants you to help him write his album! Well, we try to help him out with that plus learn more about RajiTheOne in the newest Radio One Original “The What Podcast” with host J.R. Bang.

Related: Rotimi Teaches Us The Do’s & Don’t’s Of Love In The Jeep In #Rules
Related: Phife Dawg Explains “What J Dilla Meant To Him”

Niykee Heaton’s Most Shameless Instagram Thirst Traps

31 photos Launch gallery

Niykee Heaton’s Most Shameless Instagram Thirst Traps

Continue reading Sing-A-Long With RajiTheOne & J.R. Bang In “The What Podcast”

Niykee Heaton’s Most Shameless Instagram Thirst Traps

J.R. Bang , RajiTheOne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos