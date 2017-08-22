News & Gossip
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling JAY-Z’s Dad Swag?

kysdc Staff
Hip-Hop businessman Jay-Z was spotted at JFK Airport rocking Alexander Wang gear on Tuesday. The outfit came complete with a jacket, pants and a “Disbo” beanie.

The jacket and pants came in a black checkerboard design, with the jacket being accented in with a black and white collar. The matching pants gave a relaxed, leisurely look topped off with a pair of Puma sneakers.

What’s your vote? Do you think Jay-Z’s Dad Swag game is on point? Vote below!


While Beyoncé and Jay Z have yet to announce the names of their newborn twins, the rumors have already started swirling of what they could be. One report said that the babies names are Bea (a spin off of Beyoncé's name) and Shawn Jr. (Jay Z's real name). And of course this development had Twitter losing its mind! While some folks are living for the names, others, not so much. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

