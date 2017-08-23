Laverne Cox Will Be Collaborating With Beyoncé

Actress and self-proclaimedstan,has some major news. The Orange Is the New Black star is teaming up with none other than the Queen Bey herself for a mysterious new project.

Cox made the announcement on Access Hollywood Live this Tuesday. She confirmed on Twitter, “Yes it’s true. I am collaborating with @beyonce on a new project. #QueenBey herself. More details Sept. 6. #Beyonce #TransIsBeautiful.”

When Cox was asked how the collaboration came about on Access Hollywood Live she said, “I have no idea.” She continued, “To be perfectly honest, I’m like, ‘Does she pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her?’ It’s pretty amazing.”

Cox said that she met Beyoncé at the Grammys this year following her show-stopping performance. “Beyoncé stood up for me and said the loveliest things,” Cox said. “She had seen my Lip Sync Battle performance and knew that I was a huge fan.”

There are no details on what the Yoncé and Laverne collab will look or sound like. But more details are set to be announced on September 6, according to Rap-Up. Until then, you can watch Cox describe her encounter with The Queen in the video below.

