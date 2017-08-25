Why Is Yvonne Orji Being Shamed For Remaining A Virgin?

Although it wasn’t the first time “Insecure” actress Yvonne Orji revealed her status as a virgin, social media took particular interest in the topic recently.
The 33-year-old actress again discussed her decision to stay abstinent until marriage in a recent interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday.
From PEOPLE:
“Before any of [the fame] happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here?” The HBO star says she answered her own question: “’It was like, OK, I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.’”
Social media users hid behind their laptops to ridicule her for a choice that is very personal and exclusive to her spirituality.
But a few people challenged the ideal of why it’s so troublesome to make fun of her decision:
The actress first revealed that she was saving herself for marriage during a 2016 Breakfast Club interview, to the shock of many of her fans. Orji plays “Molly,” a beautiful, intelligent lawyer who is successful in the courtroom, but not so lucky when it comes to love. Her character is one of the most sexually liberated characters on the show.
A woman should feel empowered to make whatever choice she wants when it pertains to her body, and all other opinions and comments should cease to exist.
Beauties, let us know your thoughts.
