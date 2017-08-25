Why Is Yvonne Orji Being Shamed For Remaining A Virgin?

HelloBeautiful Staff

Although it wasn’t the first time “Insecure” actressrevealed her status as a virgin, social media took particular interest in the topic recently.

The 33-year-old actress again discussed her decision to stay abstinent until marriage in a recent interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“Before any of [the fame] happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here?” The HBO star says she answered her own question: “’It was like, OK, I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.’”

Social media users hid behind their laptops to ridicule her for a choice that is very personal and exclusive to her spirituality.

Being a virgin at 33 not because you're asexual, or have an issue attracting partners, but because of religion is sad. Not sorry. https://t.co/xxVFXS90sR — clarke (@radicalhearts) August 23, 2017

Yuck RT @PageSix: #Insecure star Yvonne Orji is proud of her virginity at 33 https://t.co/Y2L0kDwCeE pic.twitter.com/dNdYS240Ir — A Scoff  (@GiveItUp4_Ty) August 24, 2017

Yvonne Orji is a virgin? But her last name is Orji. 😂 — L(Issa) Turtle 🐢 (@YoLisaYoLisaYo) August 25, 2017

But a few people challenged the ideal of why it’s so troublesome to make fun of her decision:

Yvonne Orji is goals mate. Not because she's a virgin but because she's unashamed to speak about it & link it to her faith in this day & age — king woman (@ImaniDH) August 24, 2017

Gotta keep a tab on those who are upset about Yvonne Orji talking about her Virginity at age 33. Why are you so pressed? — Folarin (@FoluShaw) August 24, 2017

Yvonne Orji has said she's a virgin like 100 times and y'all are just now finding out today and making a big deal about it 🙄😒 — Morgan (@_MorganKD) August 24, 2017

The actress first revealed that she was saving herself for marriage during a 2016 Breakfast Club interview, to the shock of many of her fans. Orji plays “Molly,” a beautiful, intelligent lawyer who is successful in the courtroom, but not so lucky when it comes to love. Her character is one of the most sexually liberated characters on the show.

A woman should feel empowered to make whatever choice she wants when it pertains to her body, and all other opinions and comments should cease to exist.

