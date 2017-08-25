Are Cardi B & Offset Engaged?

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Will Cardi B & Offset be jumping the broom soon or do she need a new social media manager?

The Bodak Yellow rapper’s verified Facebook page shared an article from the website RealCoolNation.com which says that she just got engaged to Migos member Offset. Now of course most celebs have social media managers or even sell their social sites to sites to push content but to share a post that says she’s engaged?

No official word from Cardi B, Offset or Migos but if it is true, 2017 has been a crazy year for Cardi!