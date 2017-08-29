The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Is Accepting Your Donations To Help People Affected By The Storm

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Is Accepting Your Donations To Help People Affected By The Storm

Please Donate If You Can

Wol News Desk
Leave a comment
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

For those who are looking to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey here’s how you can help.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the recent floods.Online credit card donations can be made to: www.ghcf.org or you can mail in your donations to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, Texas 77056. The fund will be housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.

*These are typically assessed a 3% fee by your credit card company.

Click Here To Donate

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

10 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

     

hurricane harvey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos