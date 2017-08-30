Here’s A Preview Of The Washington Football Team’s Upcoming Season

Photo by

Sports
Home > Sports

Here’s A Preview Of The Washington Football Team’s Upcoming Season

WOL Sports Desk
Leave a comment


Many questions surround the 2017 Washington football team‘s regular season. Will this be starting quarterback Kirk Cousins last season in the Burgundy and Gold? After having the Franchise tag placed on him for two consecutive seasons, Cousins is looking for a hefty payday next season which can reach upwards to $100 million dollars in guaranteed money. Can new wide receiver Terrell Pryor replace Desean Jackson? Who will take the reigns at running back and is the defensive healthy enough to go against the offensive powers of the NFC East?

Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB gives us a preview of what to look for this upcoming season? Can Washington make the NFL playoffs? We shall see!

Related: Former Washington QB Doug Williams To Serve As Senior VP of Player Personnel
Related: Washington Selects Virginia Native Jonathan Allen In The 2017 NFL Draft

Celebrity Redskins Fans

17 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Redskins Fans

Continue reading Celebrity Redskins Fans

Celebrity Redskins Fans

josh norman , Kirk Cousins , Terrell Pryor , Washington Redskins

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos