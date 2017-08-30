Here’s A Preview Of The Washington Football Team’s Upcoming Season

Many questions surround the 2017 Washington football team‘s regular season. Will this be starting quarterback Kirk Cousins last season in the Burgundy and Gold? After having the Franchise tag placed on him for two consecutive seasons, Cousins is looking for a hefty payday next season which can reach upwards to $100 million dollars in guaranteed money. Can new wide receiver Terrell Pryor replace Desean Jackson? Who will take the reigns at running back and is the defensive healthy enough to go against the offensive powers of the NFC East?
Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB gives us a preview of what to look for this upcoming season? Can Washington make the NFL playoffs? We shall see!
