Watch: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Ambushes R. Kelly’s House With The Police

The family of— the woman allegedly brainwashed by R. Kelly — will not be ignored. The Savage squad rolled up to R. Kelly’s place in Atlanta with the police backing them up.

Joycelyn’s parents and their attorney, Gerald Griggs, initially reached out to Kelly so they could arrange a meeting with their daughter minus Kelly and his handlers. However, Kelly did not respond to their call so they took things to the next level.

TMZ obtained footage of the family going to Kelly’s home in Atlanta on Tuesday. They believe Joycelyn is being held in the house against her will. “If she won’t come to us at the concert, we going to go to her,” Joycelyn’s father said. Sources told TMZ a woman in Kelly’s circle answered the door and said Joycelyn wasn’t home. There is no word if Kelly was there at the time.

Police say they eventually talked to Joycelyn over FaceTime, but Joycelyn reiterated that she was fine — which she’s said in the past — and she didn’t want to talk to her family.

Kelly’s camp has yet to comment. Meanwhile, you can check out Joycelyn’s family roll up on Kelly’s place in the video below.

