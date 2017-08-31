Is It Wrong For Kevin Hart To Publicly Challenge Other Celebs To Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief?

As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on Houston, Texas, celebrities have band together to used their platform to raise awareness and funds to provide relief to the countless displaced families under water.
Kevin Hart was among one of the first celebrities to challenge his peers to make a donation of $25,000 to the cause of their choice. Stars like The Rock, Diddy, Chris Brown and more joined in pledging respective amounts. Despite his heartfelt intentions, Hart faced backlash from those who seemingly felt his challenge was self-serving.
Master P recorded a video addressing Kevin Hart’s challenge, calling it unnecessary. “I’m blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation, but I feel like he don’t have to do that because it’s not necessary. A lot of people gon’ do what they want to do. It’s they money. We made a senaptous [sic] donation. It really don’t matter what it is long as you giving from your heart. I don’t think you have to do that with other people. Just let them give from their heart.”
The New Orleans rapper then took to Instagram to clarify his statements, which may have actually made it worse.
We love Houston! Houston helped my people during hurricane Katrina. They opened their arms to families from New Orleans. I probably was the first to donate. I gave a lot but it's no need to talk about it. Giving is a blessing, if you can give then give! Your blessing will come back from God. I have nothing against Kevin Hart. Don't get it twisted with a TMZ sound bite. Hurricane Harvey has devastated Houston and the surrounding areas. Families need food water clothing shelter and it might take at least 10 years to rebuild. Please Go & Volunteer now in Houston, it could be monetary or it could be your time. You can make a difference whether it's big or small. It's not a race it's a marathon we're going to need your help more than once. There's gonna be water damage, mold & mildew and health care problems once family's get back into their homes. 85% of Houston doesn't have flood insurance So thats another Battle! The kids are going to need to get back in school. Most of the elderly have lost everything. We need people to be there When The Cameras LEAVE. We love Houston! We don't need problems or negativity right now! We need prayers and solutions. #HelpHouston
“I have nothing against Kevin Hart,” he said. “Houston is my second home. I’m probably one of the first to give. I gave a lot of money but I don’t have to sit around and talk about it. And I don’t need no celebrity tell me what I need to do.”
Kevin has since raised over one million for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.
Does it really matter if someone chooses to publicly make a donation to a needing cause or do you agree with Master P?
RELATED STORIES:
Texas Mother Dies Saving 3-Year-Old Daughter From Hurricane Harvey Flood Waters
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane Harvey Relief
Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows