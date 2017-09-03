Howard University Beats UNLV In One Of The Biggest Upsets In College Football History

WOL Sports Desk

Howard University Bison was a 45-point underdog going up against the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Running Rebels on Saturday. In the last 3 years the Bison have won 3 games and many including Vegas believed this would be a easy one for UNLV. Well, the experts were wrong as the Bison pulled off what will go down as one of the greatest upsets in College Football history.

Caylin Newton led the Bison with 140 yards passing and 190 rushing, with three total touchdowns. Newton led the Bison to the game-winning score with 7:34 still to go in the game, following a 42-yard pass to Anthony Philyaw with a four-yard dash into the end zone to put Howard up 43–40. This was the first win for Head Coach Mike London, formerly of the University of Virginia.

Caylin is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers star quarterback