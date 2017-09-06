BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For Special Date Night With Ciara

Happy wife? Happy life!

This seems to be Russell Wilson’s motto when it comes to his beautiful spouse Ciara.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback pulled out all the stops when he recently bought out a local museum for a private date night with his love. Apparently, the Seattle Art Museum’s “Infinity Mirrors” exhibit was the sold-out thing to thing to see this summer. So instead of waiting in a long line or risking not being able to get in, Wilson decided to buy out the whole building so the loving couple could have their own exclusive access to the interactive exhibit.

Ciara took to Instagram to show her gratitude to her hubby for his grand gesture of romance.

“When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight… Still Got My Head Spinnin,” the singer and model wrote.

"When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight… Still Got My Head Spinnin," the singer and model wrote.

Lounging!

Admiring his love!

She shuts down the museum. @Ciara #DateNight

Werk it!

LOVE. Dot. Dot. Dot #YayoiKusama

Silly!

Aye…Pops 2 Infinity

We just love how Russell stays trying to keep the flame burning!

