Congratulations to the bawse Rick Ross!

The rapper and IG fitness model Briana Camille welcomed a healthy baby girl over Labor Day weekend. Looks like Mr. Rozay is already spoiling his baby girl with Gucci shoes.

We can’t confirm the status of his relationship with Briana, but we know that Ricky Rozay is currently in a serious relationship with Twitter executive Liz Hagelthorn.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: