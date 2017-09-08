Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters To Beat Up Tamar Braxton?

It’s seems like Tamar Braxton has a new beef every few months — but this time around, it wasn’t by way of social media.

According to TMZ, things got real on the set of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares Wednesday, with Tamar and DeRay Davis getting into a heated argument, spewing insults and threats. Producers on the show say that it all started when DeRay accused Tamar of lip-syncing, as a joke, howeever she didn’t hear him, but noticed others laughing.

After Tay asked what was so funny, sources say that Lil Mama relayed the joke to the singer and all hell broke loose. As Tamar got all in DeRay’s face to let him know she wasn’t having the shade he was throwing, the comedian reportedly went into threat mode and said he doesn’t care who her sisters are— he’s get his sisters to beat her up.

You may recall that the streets were talking about Tamar’s performance at the BET Awards in June , suggesting that she was lip-synching. But despite the altercation between her and DeRay, the stars have since made up and continued filming their episode of Hip Hop Squares.

#PressPlay: See, we told y'all they made up 🤗 (view previous post) via: @tamarvinceshow A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Moral of the story: real life beefs are easier to squash than social media beefs. Enough of the Twitter fingers.



