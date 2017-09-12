News & Gossip
NYC’s First Lady Chirlane McCray Remixed ‘Reclaiming My Time’ To Encourage Mental Health

NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray leverages the power of Maxine Waters to educate New Yorkers about mental health resources.

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th, NYC’s First Lady Chirlane McCray used the power of Maxine Waters’ ‘reclaiming my time,’ to teach New Yorkers about mental health.

Congresswoman Waters’ shutdown of Treasury Department Secretary Steve Mnuchin quickly went viral. The unintentional refrain ‘reclaiming my time’ lent itself perfectly to gifs, memes and anthems.

Chirlane took the statement-turned jingle  to guide New Yorkers to the mental health resources available to them through NYC’s Well Initiative.

NYC Well offers free mental-health services for anyone who calls or texts the 1-888-NYC-Well hotline.

