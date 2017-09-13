8 Songs You Forgot FEATURING The Late Great Tupac Shakur {Exclusive}

It’s been over 20 years since tragedy struck and took the young, promising life of one Tupac Shakur. He was fatally shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 13th, 1996. His music and messages have lived on through the years and continue to relay the tones of pain and struggle that as a nation we still deal with on an everyday basis. Even the most basic music fan can name at least one 2pac song, and the most rabid hip-hop fan can almost name his entire discography.
We wanted to bring to light on this weekend that we celebrate the life of 2Pac with songs that you may have forgotten about, or maybe were not even aware of that FEATURED the late great Pac. From Too-Short, Scarface, MC Breed, and others, Tupac most certainly left his impact on each track, just like he did on everyone of his own songs! Take a look and listen at some of the rare featured songs with Tupac Shakur himself. Gone but never forgotten!
“Smile”- Scarface Ft. Tupac
“Got 2 Survive” – Young Lay Ft. Tupac, Ray Luv, Mac Mall
“Dusted and Disgusted” – E-40 Ft. Tupac, Spice-1, and Mac Mall
“Jealous Got Me Strapped” – Spice-1 Ft. Tupac
“Gotta Get Mine” – MC Breed Ft. Tupac
“Million Dollar Spot” – E-40 Ft. Tupac
“4 Tha Hustlas” – Too Short Ft. Tupac & MC Breed
“Done Changed” – Richie Rich Ft. Tupac
Keep it locked to Boom 103.9 all day for your favorite Tupac tunes all day and night! Download our mobile app now!
Meek Mill "Meek + Greet" - Get Your Photos Here!
Meek Mill "Meek + Greet" - Get Your Photos Here!
1. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 1 of 23
2. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 2 of 23
3. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 3 of 23
4. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 4 of 23
5. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 5 of 23
6. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 6 of 23
7. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 7 of 23
8. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 8 of 23
9. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 9 of 23
10. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 10 of 23
11. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 11 of 23
12. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 12 of 23
13. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 13 of 23
14. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 14 of 23
15. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 15 of 23
16. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 16 of 23
17. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 17 of 23
18. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 18 of 23
19. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 19 of 23
20. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 20 of 23
21. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 21 of 23
22. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 22 of 23
23. Meek Mill "Meek + Greet"Source:R1 Digital 23 of 23
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @boomphilly
Join Our Boom 103.9 Club: