Serena Williams Shares Adorable Delivery Story And Introduces Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Source: Grant Lamos IV, Neilson Barnard / Getty

The champ is here!

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, was born a healthy 6 lbs., 13 oz. on Friday, September 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days,”  the new mommy explained in a small clip debuting her baby girl to the world.  The montage of their journey into parenthood was shared via Instagram on Serena’s official IG Story. “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

