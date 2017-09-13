UPDATE: White House Wants ESPN’s Jemele Hill Fired For Calling A Spade A Spade

Hours after ESPN delivered their tired statement disavowing employee Jemele Hill for calling President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter, the White House jumped into the debate suggesting that the His & Hers host should be fired.

During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders actually said with a straight face that a private citizen should lose their job for expressing their First Amendment right of free speech.

“I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said.

WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Jemele Hill's tweets calling Trump a white supremacist were "outrageous" and a "fireable offense." pic.twitter.com/dpsLWAb5Pv — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 13, 2017

As the Huff Post pointed out, when asked by The Washington Post’s David Nakamura why an influential African-American sportscaster might make such a comment, Sanders only had this to say: “I’m not going to speak for that individual, but I know that the president has met, again, with people like Senator [Tim] Scott, who are highly respected leaders in the African-American community.”

She added that Trump is “committed to working with [leaders of the black community] to bring the country together. I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like” the one by Hill.

First off, Hill is a leader in our community.

Secondly, perhaps Sanders forgot that this same Scott she mentioned, once said the president has no “moral authority” had been “compromised” for saying there was “blame of both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville last month. And regardless if Scott has since met with Trump and found common ground with him, that means nothing to most Black people given that Scott is the LONE Black Republican Senator in the United States.

He doesn’t speak for us. But nice try.

The National Association Of Black Journalists came out to defend Hill against the White House by issuing the following:

New: A statement from the National Association of Black Journalists on the White House's call to fire Jemele Hill. pic.twitter.com/4N5eN4Bpu3 — Astead W. Herndon (@AsteadWH) September 13, 2017

And Black Twitter snapped AWF about the WH’s apparent abuse of power:

IMAGINE if Obama demanded Donald Trump be fired from The Apprentice for his birther allegations. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) September 13, 2017

Trump wouldn’t condemn NAZIS calling for the annihilation of Jews and Black people, but wants Jemele Hill fired? 🤔 cc: @PressSec — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 13, 2017

Today, the White House press secretary used the people's podium to call for the firing of an individual citizen, @jemelehill. Take that in. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 13, 2017

ESPN will not fire Jemele Hill

Have you not all seen the power of Black women on social media?

They don't want to catch these hands. — Femmy From Da Bronx (@FeministaJones) September 13, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls for Jemele Hill to be fired for condemning racism? Isn't firing a black woman for speaking up, I dunno, racist? — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 13, 2017

I see the "NFL Boycott" crowd is awful silent about Jemele Hill. AWFUL. SILENT. 💅🏽 — #BlackWomenBeing (@LeslieMac) September 13, 2017

Nazis "JEWS WILL NOT REPLACE US"

White House "Good people on both sides" Jemele Hill "Trump's a White Supremacist"

White House "FIRE HER" — Kno (@Kno) September 13, 2017

45 loves to target Black folks telling the truth on him. You are not coming for @jemelehill You are not normalizing censorship. #Resist — Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) September 13, 2017

Interesting how @WhiteHouse put out a statement against @jemelehill quicker than they condemned the Tiki torch Nazis. Her point is confirmed https://t.co/wAUVYMTcQK — ❤Mina_Mosley❤ (@DSTBlaze) September 13, 2017

Everyone in my TL trying to find #JemeleHill's lie. pic.twitter.com/xNrwhRabZj — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) September 13, 2017

Oh, and let’s not forget to point out the obvious hypocrisy here:

In honor of @SarahHuckabee saying Jemele Hill should be fired, let's look at how the media disrespected Obama. pic.twitter.com/saXcm0ha8M — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 13, 2017

And yet being the boss that Hill is and always has been, she was on the air on Wednesday night unfazed by all the drama:

Tuned in to see @jemelehill doing her damn job with grace&aplomb.Also to support w/viewership.Ratings show vipers "value." #IStandWithJemele pic.twitter.com/zAlXB4KkZC — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) September 13, 2017

We stand with you Jemele!

