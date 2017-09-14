Watch A Celebration Of Life: Dick Gregory Homegoing Service This Saturday

Photo by

Community
Home > Community

Watch A Celebration Of Life: Dick Gregory Homegoing Service This Saturday

Staff
Leave a comment

Dick Gregory Memorial Celebration

Source: Dick Gregory Foundation / DCF


In honor of his legacy, many will come from across the world to celebration the life of Dick Gregory. Urban One will head the coverage as TV One’s Roland Martin will host a live stream of his homegoing service this Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 3pm here. We will also carry the livestream here on MyMajicDC.com and on our Facebook Page.

Special Guests will include Stevie Wonder, Minister Louis Farrakhan, C.T. Vivian, Martin Luther King III, Myrlie Evers-Williams, Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Rain Pryor (daughter of Richard Pryor), Rev. William Barber, Joe Morton, Nick Cannon, Killer Mike and many more.

For more information on his homegoing service, see below or visit his tribute site HERE.

Dick Gregory’s Celebration of Life

 Saturday, September 16, 2017

City of Praise Family Ministries

 8501 Jericho City Drive

Landover, MD 20785

Please visit Dickgregorytribute.com for details on ticket distribution.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos