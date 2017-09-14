Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal At His 44th Birthday Party

Multiple side eyes.

Staff
Leave a comment

2016 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty


Nas and Nicki Minaj took the dating rumors to a new level this week. The two rap stars seemed to have a lot of fun at Nas’ 44th birthday celebration on Wednesday — and when we say fun, we mean kissing and licking.

The two documented their fun on Instagram throughout the night. Activities included singing “Happy Birthday”(the Stevie Wonder version of course)…

awee thats cute

A post shared by follow me bitchhhhh (@thecolewerld) on

 

…And kissing…notice Nas giving Nicki a tongue gesture in the last clip.

#NickiMinaj helped #Nas celebrate his 44th #birthday ❤

A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on

Nas and Nicki have been rumored to be dating for months now. Things got even more heated when Nicki made an appearance on Ellen in May and said she might make “an exception” to her no dating rule for the Queensbridge rapper. It seems like Nas took the hint.

Happy Birthday, indeed.

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos