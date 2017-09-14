Twitter Confessions: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis & More

Hey milfs how are you tonight? Can we talk? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

used Twitter early Thursday morning to get a lot of things off her chest.

She began by revealing that her forthcoming studio album would be her last.

I'm giving you guys an album and handing in my last album all at the same time! https://t.co/uBpKdn2Lco — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

The singer was brutally honest about her emotional state after finding out that she was diagnosed with lupus.

So my docs told me I had lupus.I was devastated for 2weeks.Then the fertility doctor told me that I couldnt carry twins full terms.but wait — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

But my body was tired, my mind was just beat down.My results from the doctor came again as dormant or negative.So I feel 2my knees to praise — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

For months her and her partner, Kastan Sims, have been trying to conceive but their plans were derailed after her doctor informed her she wouldn’t be able to bring a baby to full term because of her sickness.

I still have to pay close attention to my blood work every 3 months 4safety. But just when I thought that was over. I get another call — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Then a call from my obgyn saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

I kept beating myself up like. Your being punished by God because you had that abortion. Man talk about a broken spirit. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

But, the singer went on to say that there was a silver lining through all of her tribulations. Through all of her despair, she revealed that her and Sims are expecting twins through a surrogate!

The family will now expand to five, Michelle has a son named Chase from a previous relationship.

2weeks of what felt like my world was crumbling.2day we got a call that THEY REALLY FOUND THE PERFECT SURROGATE for us.My hands were shaking — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Still feelin punished for what I had done in the past.I had 2find the positive because I dont believe God would leave me out there like that — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

I had to talk to myself. Things don't always go as u feel they should but they go and u better go wit it. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Im about to watch the most beautiful process and that's bringing two HEALTHY little girls in the world.That's all that matter 2me.God works — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

I wanna get this album out so I can really go teach and heal from these intimate seminars i'm doing,And raise my son,and these little ones. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Congrats to Michelle and Sims on their twin babies!

