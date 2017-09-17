NYFWNoir: 11-Year-Old Bullied For Her Dark Skin Made History At New York Fashion Week

.

Eleven-year-old Kheris Rogers knows what it feels like to be an outsider

The Los Angeles-native spent the past few years being bullied for her dark skin, but thanks to her resilience, the tween turned lemons into lemonade and is now an insider making history at this season’s New York Fashion Week!

With her Flexin’ In My Complexion, Rogers is the youngest designer ever to debut a line on the event’s coveted runway. Earlier this week, she did so at Harlem Fashion Week at the Museum of the City of New York.

On her Instagram, Rogers wrote: “I just made history as #NYFW youngest fashion designer EVER! I am only 11 years old and made it to the runway while encouraging people to love their skin.”

Look at this beauty and confidence:

Here she is struttin’ down the runway:

Okay ladies now let's get in formation! Harlem FW at New York Fashion Week was a blast! #NYFW #flexininmycomplexion #kherisrogers #harlemfw #harlemfashionweek A post shared by Kheris Rogers🍫🍫🍫 (@kherispoppin) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

And look at which celeb is a HUGE fan:

Thank you SO much @lupitanyongo for supporting Flexin' In My Complexion! Beauty has NO shade. What is on the inside is what makes you beautiful 💕 #flexininmycomplexion #blackgirlmagic #kherisrogers A post shared by Kheris Rogers🍫🍫🍫 (@kherispoppin) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o!!!

As we previously reported, Rogers started her line after starting a Twitter account with her sister highlighting her skin tone and beauty.

Playing off 2015’s trending hasthag #FlexinInMyComplexion, earlier this year Rogers told Mashable that she hopes her shirts remind others that their skin color is beautiful—regardless of the shade.

“I wanted to create this clothing line to inspire other people to be confident and comfortable in their skin,” she stressed. “The reason why the font on our Classic shirts is so bold is because we wanted the shirts to be just as bold as the message.”

She also recognized the power that her line is having over people.

“It is very exciting that so many people are supporting,” she added. “There have been so many people reaching out and telling me their own stories, and I appreciate it because I know that I am not alone in my experience.”

Congrats Kheris! You deserve all the success!

Interested in shopping her line? Learn more about “Flexin’ In My Complexion” here.

