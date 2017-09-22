This Love & Hip Hop Star May Turn Themselves Into Authorities Over Reunion Brawl

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion hasn’t even aired yet and it’s still one of the hottest topics on social media.

News broke earlier this week that one of the show’s stars, Rodney Lazell Shaw (a.k.a. Zell Swag) got into a huge fight with his co-star Myles Cunningham (a.k.a. Misster Ray) and all hell broke loose on set. TMZ caught up with Zell on Thursday at LAX and asked him what really went down at Tuesday’s reunion show.

He told reporters, “Some unfortunate things happened that I wish didn’t happened. I’m human like everyone else and I make mistakes. It was some mistakes that went on. I’m man enough to own up to everything that I did. But I wish everybody could own up to things they did.” Zell continued, “[Misster Ray] has been internet bullying me from the beginning. He don’t even know me. It’s crazy because don’t nobody wanna see you win. I have literally did nothing to this guy.He’s just constantly being super dirty, going under the show and I just kept things at the service and talked about his appearance.”

As for whether or not he’s spoken to authorities since the incident, the stylist/reality star said, “I don’t know about that. If it is, I don’t mind turning myself in and handling my business.”

Loooord TMZ got my whole government out here in these streets lol Talk about waking up to headlines smdh 🙄 I do appreciate everyone from mama Mona, VH1 to production and my cast for reaching out & being supportive. Violence is never ok, celebrated or tolerated. A post shared by Ray Cunningham (@missterray) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

On Thursday, Misster Ray took to Instagram to address the brawl, barely — but we’ll all be tuned in next Monday to catch all the hot tea.



