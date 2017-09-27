Baltimore Ravens National Anthem Singer Resigns

Baltimore Ravens national anthem singer Joey Odoms is resigning. He is a Combat Army veteran.

Odoms announced on his Instagram page that he is stepping down because “the tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis, have convinced me that I do not belong there.”

“Someone once told me to always ‘go where you’re welcomed,’” said Odoms in the post. “This is not an emotional reaction to recent events, rather an ethical decision that part of me regrets by my core knows is the right choice.”

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. What are thoughts on Joey Odom Resigning from the Ravens? Twitter & IG @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore

_ray_remii At the end of the day if that’s what he wants to do, that’s his decision

slimuno410 Good for him. No one Black should be singing that song after the history of it.

glennrogersjr Why are black people still singing the anthem anyway? The anthem brags about the death of the black slaves

jross23T he sad part is I know this dude personally not only is he a veteran he also played a part in keeping Baltimore safe. And folks are giving him the blues for standing up for what he believes in.

proudbrotha Without really knowing all the details, it sounds like there’s more to this then what’s on the surface, I’m sure the Ravens organization didn’t have problems with him or he wouldn’t have been singing at all if that was the case. Whatever is the real reason for him leaving I hope things workout for him.