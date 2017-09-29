New Video: Lenny Grant feat. 50 Cent, Jeremih “On & On”

Brand new visual from Lenny Grant aka Uncle Murda. Dope feel good joint produced by the legendary Reefa. It also premiered on 50 Cent’s brand new show 50 central last night. Look for the brand new project from Lenny Grant coming soon.

